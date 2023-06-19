News & Insights

Australia shares likely to rise slightly; NZ flat

June 19, 2023 — 06:31 pm EDT

Australian shares are likely to edge higher on Tuesday in lacklustre trade, while investors look forward to the minutes of the June meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy later in the global day.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 13.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

