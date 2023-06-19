Australia shares likely to rise slightly; NZ flat

Australian shares are likely to edge higher on Tuesday in lacklustre trade, while investors look forward to the minutes of the June meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy later in the global day.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 13.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.