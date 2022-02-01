Australia shares likely to rise, NZ shares gain

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Wednesday, a day after the country's central bank held interest rates at a record low and pushed back on market wagers for an early rate rise, with higher commodity prices set to aid mining stocks.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 1.2% by 0925 GMT.
(Reporting by Archishma Iyer Editing by Chris Reese) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.