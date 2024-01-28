Australia shares likely to rise, NZ inches lower

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to inch higher on Monday, while investors' focus remained on clues on interest rate policy ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's closely monitored meeting later in the week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, but with a 2.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The Australian market was closed on Friday on account of a public holiday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell by 0.1% to 11,861.70 points in early trade. (Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((Sherin.Sunny@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

