Australia shares likely to rise; NZ gains

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Monday, predominantly led by the mining index, as top steel producer China introduced additional measures to stimulate its beleaguered economy, even as investors shrugged off hawkish commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3% a 40.2 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.2% by 2125 GMT.

