Australia shares likely to rise, NZ gains

July 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday as strong commodity prices are likely to lift mining and energy stocks while investors remain wary of the upcoming U.S Federal Reserve meeting where a 75 basis point hike is expected.

The local share price index futures rose 0.36%, a 80.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.02% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% by 2221 GMT.

