Australia shares likely to rise, NZ flat

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Tuesday, driven by the technology and financial sectors as investors look forward to the Jackson Hole Symposium in the U.S. for any outlook on interest rates, even as demand concerns in China could cap gains.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2% a 69.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was almost flat at 2233 GMT.

