Australia shares likely to rise; NZ falls

May 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Monday, taking cues from Wall Street peers after data from the United States showed that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause on its aggressive rate hike path going forward.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 62.8 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% by 2225 GMT.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

