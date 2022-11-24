Australia shares likely to rise; NZ falls

Nov 25 - Australian shares are likely to rise for the fourth straight day on Friday, as investors remain upbeat on the U.S. Federal Reserve's lesser hawkish stance on rising interest rates, while miners are likely to add to gains on higher iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2% a 23.2 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.