US Markets

Australia shares likely to rise; NZ falls

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

November 24, 2022 — 05:16 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 25 - Australian shares are likely to rise for the fourth straight day on Friday, as investors remain upbeat on the U.S. Federal Reserve's lesser hawkish stance on rising interest rates, while miners are likely to add to gains on higher iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2% a 23.2 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.