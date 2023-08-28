Australia shares likely to rise; NZ down

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Tuesday, as investors eye key economic data from the United States that will help access the rate hike trajectory of the Federal Reserve.

The local share price index futures rose 0.352%, a 22.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.247% by 2221 GMT.

