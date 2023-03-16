Australia shares likely to rise at open, NZ up

March 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains, as fears of a global banking crisis eased after large banks jumped in to rescue embattled lender First Republic Bank.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 46.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura Editing by Chris Reese) ((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.