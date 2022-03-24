Australia shares likely to rise at open, NZ up

March 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, as rising iron ore prices are likely to boost local miners, though a drop in crude prices could lead to domestic energy stocks limiting gains.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 1.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% by 2138 GMT.

