Australia shares likely to rise at open, NZ gains

June 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, even as a rally on Wall Street fizzled overnight, while a plunge in commodity prices is expected to cap gains for local miners and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 96.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.23% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 10719.4 points by 2224 GMT.

