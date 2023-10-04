Australia shares likely to rise at open, NZ flat

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, a day after equities in the region plunged to an 11-month low, though a drag in commodity prices could weigh on the benchmark.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 52.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,234.9-points during early trade.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

