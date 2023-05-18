Australia shares likely to rise at open; NZ flat

May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as strong economic data from the United States allayed recession fears and progress on debt ceiling talks also boosted sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 39.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Leslie Adler)

