Australia shares likely to rise at open, NZ flat

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, taking positive cues from Wall Street ahead of key U.S. consumer inflation data, with domestic energy stocks likely gaining for a second straight session helped by stronger oil prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 52.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

