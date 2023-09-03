Australia shares likely to rise at open; NZ down

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, with gains expected in local commodity stocks on higher prices, while traders raised bets of a rate pause by the Federal Reserve due to an uptick in U.S. unemployment data.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 4.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.

