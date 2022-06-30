Australia shares likely to rise at open, NZ down

July 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open modestly higher on Friday after sharp losses in the last two sessions, while broad weakness in underlying prices is expected to cap gains for domestic commodity stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 95.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell by 2% in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 10,855.5 points by 2222 GMT.

