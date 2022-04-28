Australia shares likely to rise at open, NZ dips

April 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher for a second session on Friday tracking a strong Wall Street finish as upbeat tech earnings eased worries about an economic slowdown and oil prices jumped on concerns of tightening global supply.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 27.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.3% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,864.45 in early trade.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.