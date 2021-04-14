Australia shares likely to retreat on mixed cues from Wall Street, NZ flat

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are set to fall on Thursday with investors likely to take a cautious stance following mixed cues on Wall Street, with weak iron ore and gold prices expected to weigh on miners.

April 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on Thursday with investors likely to take a cautious stance following mixed cues on Wall Street, with weak iron ore and gold prices expected to weigh on miners.

The local share price index futures fell 0.54%, a 68.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed above 7,000 points on Wednesday for the first time since late February last year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was mostly flat in early trade.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More