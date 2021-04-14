Australia shares likely to retreat on mixed cues from Wall Street, NZ flat

April 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on Thursday with investors likely to take a cautious stance following mixed cues on Wall Street, with weak iron ore and gold prices expected to weigh on miners.

The local share price index futures fell 0.54%, a 68.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed above 7,000 points on Wednesday for the first time since late February last year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was mostly flat in early trade.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

