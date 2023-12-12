Australia shares likely to remain flat at open, NZ rises

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open muted on Wednesday with potential declines in the energy index as oil prices struggle, while an unforeseen rise in U.S. inflation trimmed hopes of a rate cut in early 2024.

The local share price index futures fell 0.01%, an 11.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris) ((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.