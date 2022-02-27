Australia shares likely to open up on sanctions on Russia, NZ gains

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open significantly higher on Monday tracking a strong rebound in Wall Street indices on Friday, as major economies imposed sanctions on Russia and considered freezing its financial assets.
The local share price index futures
Across the border, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade.
(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang) ((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.