Australia shares likely to open slightly lower; NZ falls

May 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to slip slightly on Tuesday at open, ahead of a decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia, with the central bank expected to hold rates for the second consecutive time.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.3% by 2223 GMT.
