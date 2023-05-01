Australia shares likely to open slightly lower; NZ falls

May 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to slip slightly on Tuesday at open, ahead of a decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia, with the central bank expected to hold rates for the second consecutive time.

The local share price index futures fell 0.06%, a 1.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.3% by 2223 GMT.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

