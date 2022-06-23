Australia shares likely to open slightly lower, NZ closed

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are set to dip marginally on Friday, with a widening weakness among the prices of commodities expected to cap gains for the local miners and energy stocks.

June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to dip marginally on Friday, with a widening weakness among the prices of commodities expected to cap gains for the local miners and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 112.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.31% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand markets are closed for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis) ((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More