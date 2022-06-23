Australia shares likely to open slightly lower, NZ closed

June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to dip marginally on Friday, with a widening weakness among the prices of commodities expected to cap gains for the local miners and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 112.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.31% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand markets are closed for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis) ((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.