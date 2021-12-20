Australia shares likely to open slightly higher, NZ falls

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, even as uncertainties surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant continue to keep markets on edge, while a slump in oil prices is expected to hurt domestic energy stocks.

The local share price index futures inched 0.1% higher, a 91.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trading. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

