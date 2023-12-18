Australia shares likely to open slightly higher, NZ drops

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are expected to advance at the open on Tuesday, likely to be boosted by energy and gold stocks, as investors shrug off Federal Reserve officials' pushback on interest rate cut expectations.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 19.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.