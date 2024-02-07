Australia shares likely to open muted, NZ inches lower

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to drift within a narrow range on Thursday, as investors remain on the sidelines while assessing Federal Reserve policymaker comments for clues on the interest rate outlook.

The local share price index futures rose 0.04%, a 44.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.5% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched 0.1% lower in early trade.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.