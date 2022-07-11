Australia shares likely to open marginally higher, NZ slips

July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open slightly higher on Tuesday as widening weakness in underlying commodity prices on the back of China's renewed COVID-19 curbs is expected to cap gains for domestic miners and gold stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 81.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.1% lower on Monday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.