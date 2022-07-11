Australia shares likely to open marginally higher, NZ slips

Australian shares are poised to open slightly higher on Tuesday as widening weakness in underlying commodity prices on the back of China's renewed COVID-19 curbs is expected to cap gains for domestic miners and gold stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 81.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.1% lower on Monday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.

