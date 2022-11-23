Australia shares likely to open marginally higher, NZ flat

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open slightly higher on Thursday as the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting for November indicated the possibility of slower rate hikes going forward, even as commodity stocks could cap gains due to lower prices.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.1%, a 22.2 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index

