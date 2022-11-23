US Markets

Australia shares likely to open marginally higher, NZ flat

Credit: REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

November 23, 2022 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open slightly higher on Thursday as the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting for November indicated the possibility of slower rate hikes going forward, even as commodity stocks could cap gains due to lower prices.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.1%, a 22.2 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat by 2120 GMT. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

