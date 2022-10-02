Australia shares likely to open marginally higher; NZ flat

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Monday, as investors take a cautious stance after a sharp sell-off in the previous session spurred by concerns over a historically hot inflation, rising interest rates and a potential global recession.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 3.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.2% lower on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11065.02 points in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.