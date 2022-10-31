Australia shares likely to open marginally higher, NZ down

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open marginally higher on Tuesday as the central bank was expected to deliver a modest rate hike, while lower commodity prices were expected to weigh on heavyweight mining and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 2.5 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.11% to 11,325.98 points in early trade. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

