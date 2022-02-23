Australia shares likely to open lower on Ukraine-Russia crisis, NZ shares dip
Australian shares were likely to open lower on Thursday as the
possible invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and multiple
sanctions announced by Western nations kept investors on the
edge.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell by 0.25% in early trade.
