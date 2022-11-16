Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ up

November 16, 2022 — 04:27 pm EST

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open in red on Thursday, as better-than-expected U.S. retail sales cast a shadow on hopes of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance, while local energy stocks might track oil prices lower.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.2%, a discount of 6.2 points to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 11,252.23 points in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

