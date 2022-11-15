Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ up

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares could open lower on Wednesday, as fears of a potential flare up in geopolitical tensions on reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland and killed two people could overshadow favourable sentiments from Wall Street.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.2%, a 10.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,250.35 in early trade.

