Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ up

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, with weakness in commodity prices likely to bog down mining and energy stocks, but trading is expected to remain choppy ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 20.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.04% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 0.1% to 10,885.65 points. (Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.