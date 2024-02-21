Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ ticks lower

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with local miners likely to fall while investors await minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's January policy meeting for insights into potential interest rate cuts.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 66.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,575.87 in early trade.

