Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ slips

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday, likely weighed down by miners as reports of increased COVID-19 cases in top steel producer China revived demand concerns.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 69.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark on Monday hit a seven-month peak.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,790.37 by 2134 GMT.

