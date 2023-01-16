Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ slips

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

January 16, 2023 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday, likely weighed down by miners as reports of increased COVID-19 cases in top steel producer China revived demand concerns.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 69.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark on Monday hit a seven-month peak.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,790.37 by 2134 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.