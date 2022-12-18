Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slips

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday in line with weakness in global markets as the hawkish tone from central banks fueled fears that the world economy was tilting into recession.

The local share price index futures were down 0.38%, a 76.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% by 2122 GMT.

