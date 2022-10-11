Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slips

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, with lower commodity prices likely to drag mining and energy stocks down, and as fears about a potential global recession continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, with lower commodity prices likely to drag mining and energy stocks down, and as fears about a potential global recession continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 24-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed down 0.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More