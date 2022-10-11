Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slips

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, with lower commodity prices likely to drag mining and energy stocks down, and as fears about a potential global recession continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 24-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed down 0.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.