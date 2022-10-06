Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slips

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, tracking major Wall Street indexes down overnight as fears build of a possible recession.

The local share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 47.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11111.4 points in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.