Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slips

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking broad losses on Wall Street overnight amid concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes coupled with a likely fall in energy stocks on weaker oil prices.

The local share price index futures fell 2%, a 138.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

