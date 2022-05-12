Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slips

May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open marginally lower on Friday amid a volatile market as major Wall Street indexes seesawed on fears of a global recession and commodity prices slipped on demand outlook worries.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 30-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.8% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,156.59 in early trade.

