Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ shares drop

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday in tandem with global equities, as caution prevailed ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data reading which could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 42.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,763.3200 by 21:34 GMT.

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

