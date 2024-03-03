News & Insights

Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ shares down

March 03, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

March 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open marginally lower on Monday, with heavyweight miners tracking a potential fall in iron ore prices as investors digested weak economic data in top consumer China, although a potential rise in energy firms could help cap losses.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 18.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% to a record high close on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

