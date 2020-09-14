Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ rises

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Tuesday as caution set in ahead of key global central bank meetings this week, with rising political tensions with China, Australia's largest trading partner, weighing on sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 6.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.7% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.