Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ rises

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, possibly following a drop in Wall Street as rising Treasury yields dampened sentiment, but strength in underlying commodity prices, which gained on the back of China's decision to ease its COVID-19 restrictions, could help cap losses.

The local share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 56.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% at 7,107.70 points on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11507.09 points in early trade.

