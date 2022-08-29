Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ rises

Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, tracking a decline on Wall Street overnight, with sentiment likely to remain subdued on fears of aggressive global rate hikes coupled with a likely fall in mining stocks on weak underlying prices.

The local share price index futures fell 1%, a 69.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled 2% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11522.58 points in early trade.

