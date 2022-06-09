Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ index drops

Australian shares were expected to open lower on Friday for a second consecutive session, taking their cue from overnight weakness on Wall Street and as a drop in commodity prices may impact domestic mining and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 55.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% by 2223 GMT.

