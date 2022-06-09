Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ index drops

June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Friday for a second consecutive session, taking their cue from overnight weakness on Wall Street and as a drop in commodity prices may impact domestic mining and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 55.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% by 2223 GMT.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Chris Reese) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.