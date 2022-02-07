Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ inches down

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open lower on Tuesday as a dip in oil prices was expected to weigh on local energy stocks, and a lower finish on Wall Street's Nasdaq was expected to drag down the tech sector.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 109.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.1% in early trade.

