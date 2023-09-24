Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ gains

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday tracking the sharp sell-offs in global markets after US Federal Reserve officials warned of the need for further rate hikes to bring inflation under control.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.3%, a 17.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark hit its worst week in over a year slipping 2.9% for the week ending Sept 22.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,383.99 by 2121 GMT.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

