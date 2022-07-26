Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ gains

July 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday tracking losses on Wall Street overnight as investors remain anxious ahead of the U.S Federal Reserve meeting where a 75-basis point rate hike is expected.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.03% to 11170.12 points by 2227 GMT.
